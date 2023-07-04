The Gloucester NAIDOC Family Fun Day is back for 2023 and promising to be bigger than ever when it returns for a day of celebrating indigenous culture.
To be held at the Gloucester Recreation Centre on Saturday, July 8, the annual event is a collaborative project of Gloucester Worimi First Peoples Aboriginal Corporation and Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group Inc.
The day promises to be both fun and educational, with a host of activities on offer; including kids' games, face painting, jumping castle, big slide and traditional games. There will also be hair weaving, a clay workshop, temporary tattoos and a healing workshop.
A barbecue and soup will be available to feast on, along with some traditional bushtucker tasting for the more adventurous.
While the day celebrates indigenous culture, organisers emphasise it is a day for all of the community to come together, engage and to celebrate.
"It's really about bringing the community together and showcasing a little bit of the culture," event coordinator, Amber Galvin said.
"Many years ago people did wonder whether it was just for the Indigenous communities, but I feel like that's completely gone now, it's really for the whole community to enjoy."
With the theme for this year's NAIDOC celebrations being For Our Elders, the event seeks to bring recognition to generations within the community who have not always been acknowledged for their contributions.
"It's such an important role that they play and I'm not sure it's always acknowledged enough, so I think it's really good to have the focus on our elders to see how important they are, because they led the way for us to be here now," Amber said.
Festivities continue from 10am till 2pm on Saturday, July 8 at the Gloucester Recreation Centre, Boundary Street, Gloucester.
