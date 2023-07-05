One positive gained from "the COVID years" was a decline in crime rates in some offence categories, both in NSW and on the Mid Coast.
However, there has been some significant upward trends in those categories returning to pre-COVID pandemic crime levels across NSW, and the MidCoast local government area (LGA) is following that trend, the latest quarterly report from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) shows.
In the two years to March 2023, steal from retail store offences have climbed a whopping 37.6 per cent across NSW, on the Mid Coast climbing by 23 per cent.
Another trend in the Mid Coast is the rise of intimidation, stalking and harassment offences rising by 8.8 per cent in the two years to March 2023, and a five year trend of 13.1 per cent in the five years to March 2023.
Over the past five years to March 2023 motor vehicle offences have risen by nine per cent on the Mid Coast, but have stabilised over the past two years, lower than the average rates for the Mid North Coast statistical area, which includes the MidCoast LGA, during the same period.
Other upward trends in the past five years in the Mid Coast are domestic violence related assault (seven per cent, higher than the state average of three per cent), non domestic violence related assault (3.1 per cent) and sexual touching, sexual act and other sexual offences (9.1 per cent).
Fraud has had a significant rise of 12.7 per cent in the past two years, and 7.5 in the past five years.
The one big positive trend in the Mid Coast LGA has been a drop of incidences of break and enter dwelling offences by 38.1 per cent in the last two years.
Offences showing a downward five year trend are arson (-18.1 per cent), offensive conduct (-21.6), possession and/or use of cannabis (nine per cent), steal from motor vehicle (-8.3 per cent) and steal from dwelling (-6.1).
Steal from retail store offences in the Mid North Coast statistical area, which encompasses MidCoast, Port Macquarie Hastings, Kempsey, Nambucca and Lord Howe Island local government areas, reflect the statewide trend, at 30.3 per cent annual percentage rise over the past two years, but the five year trend was stable.
Domestic violence related assaults are higher in average in the Mid North Coast statistical area than in the Mid Coast LGA, with an average annual percentage change in the two years to 2023 of 7.9 and five years of 9.6.
Non domestic violence related assaults have lower rates than domestic violence related assaults, with upward trends at 8.3 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively.
Break and enter non-dwelling incidences have had an average annual percentage change of 11.9 over the past five years, but have remained stable over the past two years.
Malicious property damage has the highest rates of offences with 2029 reported in the 12 months to March 2023, followed by other stealing offences at 1528.
Assaults are the next highest incidences with 1469 domestic violence related (the actual incidences would be higher as a lot are not reported), and 1097 non domestic violence related.
The lowest is murder at three incidences, a rise on two the year before.
Julia Driscoll
