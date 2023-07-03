Waukivory Road has been officially re-opened with a ceremony and a large community crowd in attendance at the site on Friday June 30 at 1pm.
The work was carried out by Pan Civil Pty Ltd with a total project budget of $3.4 million which was funded under the Natural Disaster Recovery Arrangements - a 50/50 shared state and federally funded venture - and administered by Transport for NSW (TfNSW).
In March 2021 the Mid Coast region suffered significant damage to local infrastructure as a result of severe wet weather and flooding.
Waukivory Road was impacted by several landslips along a 26-kilometre section just south of Gloucester.
Most of the minor slips were restored in quick order but work on the most significant landslip has finally been completed.
At this location the entire road formation for 80 metres crashed down the hillside with parts of the slide not stopping for over 400 metres down the valley.
Waukivory Road has since been impassable at that location and there was no accessible detour around the site.
Residents in the area were forced to add around 45 minutes to their trip each way.
A program is in place to upgrade and seal Upper Myall Road just south of the slip site back towards Bulahdelah and about 13 kilometres in length.
It is currently in detailed design with the review of environmental factors nearing completion.
Consultation is in progress with affected landowners to resolve property/boundary issues and work is scheduled to commence in September and take up to six months to complete, weather permitting.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.