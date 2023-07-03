Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Panthers B Division champions at York Cup hockey carnival

July 4 2023 - 9:00am
Coach Ollie Rinkin and assistant coach Chris Murray and the Gloucester Panthers 11 and under hockey team.
GLOUCESTER Panthers 11 and under hockey team won the Division B York Cup at a four day carnival hosted by the Tamworth Hockey Association.

