GLOUCESTER Panthers 11 and under hockey team won the Division B York Cup at a four day carnival hosted by the Tamworth Hockey Association.
The carnival included skill development training sessions and fast five games on Friday afternoon. It was then followed by three days of round robin hockey games against 15 other teams.
Gloucester Panthers mixed team consisted of 16 local Gloucester kids with some as young as seven. Head coach Ollie Rinkin has been coaching hockey in the Gloucester District for many years and brought this experience and insight to the team. He was ably assisted by assistant coach Chris Murray.
The round robin was played on three of the beautiful Tamworth association's synthetic all weather water-based turf fields. Gloucester Panthers were the only club to compete who do not have a synthetic turf field to use.
The Gloucester Panthers Hockey Club would like to thank Gloucester High School for letting them practice on their tennis courts in the lead up to the carnival as the game is so much faster than on the grass at Captain Cook Park.
Panthers won seven games and drew one to win the Division B York Cup.
Fletcher Compton was awarded the encouragement award by Olympian Michael York for superb defensive skill development. York is a four-time Olympian representing Australia between 1988 and 2000.
The Panthers recognise the donation by the Gloucester Community Op Shop who purchased a goalie kit for the club. This was used for the first time at the carnival replacing an old kit with a new safer kit. Goalie Sebastian House was very appreciative and played admirably only one goal conceded throughout the carnival.
RELATED: Dave Mann a local legend
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.