Barrington Hall is to undergo a $100,000 upgrade to thanks to funding provided under the Federal Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
Upgrades will include interior painting, a new roof and insulation.
Federal member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie said the Barrington Hall was an important space for meetings, activities and events in the community.
"I've been working with MidCoast Council to address community priorities through this important program and I'm delighted this assistance is being made available," Dr Gillespie said.
Dr Gillespie said the program had now become a critical program for regional councils in local infrastructure delivery.
"In my recent Vision 2030 Plan survey, of the 3000 households that responded across the Lyne electorate, roads were the number one priority," Dr Gillespie said.
"This program will go some way towards getting more community and road projects on the agenda.
Dr Gillespie said that since the Federal election a year ago, he'd had several meetings with both the Minister and Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development.
"I've discussed the need to not only maintain existing levels of funding for infrastructure in regional areas like ours, but also further investment given the importance of roads to our region and the economy," Dr Gillespie said.
