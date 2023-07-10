Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Barrington Hall to receive upgrades under federal program

Updated July 10 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr David Gillepsie and MidCoast Council Manager Strategy and Projects, Amanda Hatton, with members of the Barrington Progress Association. Photo supplied.
Dr David Gillepsie and MidCoast Council Manager Strategy and Projects, Amanda Hatton, with members of the Barrington Progress Association. Photo supplied.

Barrington Hall is to undergo a $100,000 upgrade to thanks to funding provided under the Federal Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.