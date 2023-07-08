A colourful display of hand crocheted rugs greeted students from St Joseph's School when they visited the Gloucester Senior Citizens Centre.
After a long break due to COVID, senior citizens club members needed motivation to get back into handicraft work and were encouraged to bring along to their Monday morning social gatherings a ball of wool, crochet hook or knitting needles and to start crocheting or knitting.
This resulted in a colourful collection of rugs made in the 12 month period.
Members Aileen Edstein, Sue Newton and Barbara Mansfield decided to support the Mini Vinnies Group from St Joseph's School with a generous donation of warm crocheted rugs for their winter appeal held each June to assist the needy.
Mini Vinnies empowers primary school students to become advocates within their school community by putting Vinnies values into action.
At St Joseph's Gloucester, the students meet regularly to learn about social justice issues, develop leadership skills and engage with the local community.
They are involved in raising funds to support local families in need (hence the Winter Warmth Appeal) and other issues that are important to them such as the environment and many other local and national charities.
The students were appreciative of the generous donation towards their Winter Warmth Appeal and were delighted to learn that all the material used in making these colourful rugs was purchased through the Gloucester Community Op Shop so the ladies were not only supporting their appeal but the local community also.
