Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester Senior Citizens join forces with St Josephs

By Barbara Mansfield
July 8 2023 - 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aileen Edstein (President), Sue Newton and Barbara Mansfield with students from St. Josephs Schools Mini Vinnies Group and their crocheted rugs. Photo supplied.
Aileen Edstein (President), Sue Newton and Barbara Mansfield with students from St. Josephs Schools Mini Vinnies Group and their crocheted rugs. Photo supplied.

A colourful display of hand crocheted rugs greeted students from St Joseph's School when they visited the Gloucester Senior Citizens Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.