For anyone feeling disconnected from the amenities and interpersonal contact provided when working in a professional office environment, fear no more.
This month sees the opening of the hub Gloucester - a co-working and hot desking facility that provides all the convenience of an office without the extended commitment generally associated with traditional commercial real estate.
Located in the Majestic Arcade at 78 Church Street, the hub is scheduled to begin operating on July 17, with a grand opening to follow about two weeks later.
The facility comprises eight "social" desks, plus two private desks providing a higher level of privacy, a six-seater "bar" type table, along with a private meeting room for about six people that features private entry and exit.
a funky little modern co-working space that has a lot of great technology- Gloucester Business Chamber president, Matt Clinch
The site utilises high end technology such as Starlight satellite internet access plus a 5G failover, there is 24 hour CCTV monitoring, and electronic locks on the door for anytime swipe access.
According to Gloucester Business Chamber president Matt Clinch, it's going to be "a funky little modern co-working space that has a lot of great technology."
While the facility has employed the best of available technology, Matt believes its real value lays more in the personal sphere, providing as it does a break from the stresses attributed to working in isolation.
"It's the mental health principles behind it, and that was really the driving force for me," Matt said.
"Through COVID our own business went into a semi-work-from-home model, and I felt the isolation of not working amongst people, and even just your casual breaks that you have does wonders for your mental health.
"Another key benefit is the networking side of things is pretty amazing... you never know who you're sitting next to and who they're connected to and what advice and network they have."
For more information contact Gloucester Business Chamber via their website: gloucesterchamber.com.au or facebook page.
