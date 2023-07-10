The Mountain Man Tri Challenge is back for 2023 and ready to run, paddle and peddle its way through the scenic but challenging Gloucester countryside.
An expected field of more than 200 competitors will line up on Sunday, September 10 to test their endurance to the limit, or, as is the case for some, simply enjoy the personal challenge of completing the course.
In what has been a difficult few years for organisers, this year's event will be the first time the race has been contested since 2019 following two years of COVID induced cancellations before flood levels in the Barrington River last year once again forced the race to called off.
For race director, Sam De Witte, seeing competitors start the race will be a moment to savour after the disappointment of the past three years.
"Last year the river came up and we have a safety cut off level and unfortunately on the evening before the race we had to make the decision - it was a last minute thing, but we have to keep competitors' safety in mind," Sam said.
"It was heartbreaking because the two previous years we couldn't run it because of COVID, and we were so close last year and then the week leading up to the race we just got enough rain to push the river level above our safety cut off level unfortunately."
However, with entries now open it appears the 30th running of the race can finally take place. Of course, once it is underway and legs begin to tire, there may be one or two competitors reconsidering their decision to enter.
It's a triathlon with a difference- Event president and race director, Sam De Witte
The race starts with the bicycle leg encompassing a 24 kilometre ride, including 10-12 kilometres of gruelling steep sections that frequently requires some competitors to dismount and push their bikes.
Upon finishing the bike leg, entrants then enter the chilly waters of the Barrington River for an 11 kilometre paddle. Once that is completed, they then enter the final leg which is the 10 kilometre run, the first two kilometres of which is all up hill.
Of course no event of the scale of the Mountain Man Tri Challenge would be able to operate if it not for the generous support of a team of volunteers, many of whom have been lending a hand for the past three decades. Over the course of the weekend up to 150 people will be involved in various facets of the event, each contributing to its success.
"It's a big community event and we're lucky we've got a good community here with lots of service clubs that support the event, like Rural Fire Service, Rotary, Lions, and all different sporting clubs - without them you couldn't run it," Sam said.
For more information check the website at gloucestertrichallenge.com, facebook page, or call Sam De Witte on 0417 656 201.
