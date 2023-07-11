Councillors say no to fee reduction

Katheryn Stinson's request for a reduction to some Gloucester Swimming Pool fees was knocked back by councillors during debate at the June monthly ordinary meeting.
Councillors were discussing the adoption of the Delivery Program (2022-26) and the Operational Plan (2023-24) when Cr Stinson put forward an amendment that pool fees and charges for the three month pass, seasonal pass and annual pass be reduced by $10 each.
"I'm not asking about changing the casual entry, I'm asking about reducing slightly those three monthly passes to encourage families to get that pass for that longer period so that kids can get back into learning life skills," Cr Stinson said.
"It is a small reduction which could have a really big incentive into the community."
During COVID learn to swim children were not able to get those life skills which would normally be undertaken in a normal year, she said.
"Council is at risk of going into further debt if we don't look at our fees and charges," Peter Howard said.
"Before we look at the 2024-25 budget we should be spending some time in a workshop and do a line by line review of many of the fees that this council charges to at least make them financially neutral or cost recovery in that council should not be subsidising as many things perhaps as it does.
"We need to take a lot more care in looking at fees and charges."
Councillors voted to accept drafts of the Delivery Program (2022-26) and the Operational Plan 2023-24).
The report considered submissions in response to both plans being out on public exhibition and provided an outline of the proposed changes and sought the adoption of the programs.
This included the adoption of the budget and fees and charges for 2023-24.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
