Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Councillors say no to fee reduction

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
July 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors say no to fee reduction
Councillors say no to fee reduction

Katheryn Stinson's request for a reduction to some Gloucester Swimming Pool fees was knocked back by councillors during debate at the June monthly ordinary meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.