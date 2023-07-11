Club Gloucester is undergoing refurbishments to the building designed to increase convenience for their patrons.
The initial stages of the project have already begun with work expected to be completed within a six month timeframe.
The refurbishments will mark the first substantial changes to the club in more than 20 years and according to club manager, Anthony Huges, it will provide guests with greater accessibility to the club's facilities.
"Currently we're located on the first floor, which also has a mezzanine level which makes it hard for members to get to," Anthony said.
"Our restaurant is also located downstairs, so we're going to relocate our day to day activities to the ground floor."
Initial planning for the project began a number of years ago, however, with COVID-19 less of an intrusion and with all regulations and requirements now in place, the building is undergoing something of a major facelift.
The new layout is something club management believes will be of a major benefit to the members.
"The fact that they can dine on the same level as the club with the bar area, we're going to have a small cafe so we'll have coffee and snack food available all the time that we're open."
While the works may cause some disruptions Anthony advised that the restaurant will be providing takeaway food options when permitting.
