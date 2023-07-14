Neighbourly artists bring the colours and moods of nature to Gloucester Gallery

The changing moods of nature in all its wonder is captured in Gloucester Gallery's stunning new exhibition, Spectrums of Colour and Country.
Beginning on Thursday, July 20, the exhibition showcases the work of two Waukivory artists, John Andrews and Meg Tulk.
The show features more than 40 works in total with acrylics being the medium of choice for both artists. The works are woven in and around the varying colours and shades of the natural landscape as interpreted by the pair.
The exhibition is an interesting experiment due to the, at times, problematic notion of combining artistic visions. However, for John and Meg, their contrasting yet complimentary styles have come together to seamlessly envelope their collective individual and collective talent.
For John, a lifetime of farming has also corresponded with more than 50 years of artistic endeavours.
A winner of the Camden Haven Bicentenary Art Prize, John says his greatest accolade came from Lloyd Rees with a highly commended at the Festival of Fisher's Ghost in Sydney.
He trained in abstraction with John Peart and Irene Amos at the University of New England Art School and was greatly influenced by the Impressionists, particularly Van Gogh with his impasto paint and green in beards, as well as Zund and his photo-realistic trees.
For Meg Tulk, this will be her first exhibition and she freely admits to some trepidation at the prospect. Despite this, she has taken the plunge and will be exhibiting 21 works, reflecting her love of combining the natural world filtered through a slightly abstract viewpoint.
"They're slightly, though not totally, abstract, and I suppose the emphasis for me is the use of colour and blending," Meg said.
"The colours I see in nature inspire me to paint, or the memories of events that are important to me... or an emotional response within someone else."
Spectrums of Colour and Country will be on display at the Gloucester Gallery from July 20 to August 13. For more information go to gloucester-arts.com.au/gloucester-gallery.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.