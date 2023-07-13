MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin has written to state government ministers urging them to reverse a decision to remove the Emergency Services Levy (ESL).
The government resolution will leave MidCoast Council almost one million dollars out of pocket, Cr Pontin claims.
Council will have to fork out an additional $924,167 for the 2023-24 financial year which will bring the total contribution up to $2,783,895, she said.
"For the last four years the NSW government has acknowledged the ESL is an unsustainable burden on local governments by providing subsidies to local governments for the annual increases in the levy.
"We are concerned that the subsidies have stopped and that the decision was announced so late in the local government budgeting cycle.
"Local councils should not have to cover these state government costs."
Shifting costs from the state government to local governments is not new.
Last year the state government again insisted Rural Firefighting Service assets (the Red Fleet) were the "property" of councils and must be recorded in their financial statements.
This means councils were forced to cover the depreciation costs of the Rural Fire Service (RFS) assets, Cr Pontin said.
"Council re-affirms its complete support for the RFS through its local brigades and the critical work they do," she said.
"But the continual shifting of costs from the state government to local government where they have to be paid for by local communities and their ratepayers has to stop."
