Gloucester Uniting Church donates to Westpac helicopter support

Updated July 17 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 12:00pm
Kim Arney (left) of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter support group receiving the donation from Fellowship member, Jenny Shaw. Picture supplied.
Gloucester Uniting Church Adult Fellowship has once again demonstrated its generosity by donating $500 to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Appeal, along with $500 to the Wesley Mission.

