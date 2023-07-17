Gloucester Uniting Church Adult Fellowship has once again demonstrated its generosity by donating $500 to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Appeal, along with $500 to the Wesley Mission.
The money raised is a continuation of the Fellowship's commitment to assisting worthy charities and was raised mainly through catering efforts.
Kim Arney from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Gloucester Support Group accepted the donation from Uniting Church Fellowship member, Jenny Shaw, at the Fellowship's annual meeting held at the church hall on Tuesday, July 4.
The new Fellowship committee consists of Sandy Tebbet as president, Shirley Hazell as vice president, Barbara Reichert as secretary, Shirley Hazell as treasurer and publicity officer, and Barbara Reichert as catering officer.
The Fellowship will again be catering for the Gloucester Tri-Challenge on September 9 with more than 20 members involved in providing the carbo dinner. With this year's event being the first held in three years due to COVID-19 and flooding, it's sure to be a hearty feast.
It was agreed to hold an afternoon of fun and fellowship called Camellia Capers and Cuppa on Saturday, July 22 in the hall.
You are invited to bring your friends plus any beautiful camellias you/they may have to add to the display. There will also be a floral display using camellias arranged by the Floral Art Group and others.
