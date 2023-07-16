Do you know how many rooms there are in Buckingham Palace? Or the year in which Windsor Castle burned down?
The recent King's Coronation provided the perfect excuse for the CWA Gloucester ladies to ponder such questions while enjoying a glorious high tea to celebrate the momentous occasion.
After a hearty rendition of God Save the King, dainty cakes and petite fours were served up with pots of English tea and the finely dressed guests were tantalised with royal trivia.
A tremendous array of Royal memorabilia was on display collected over the years by various members including newspaper clippings, magazine articles, commemorative plates and spoons, a King George V 1911 coronation mug and Dorothy Kirk's royal themed tea-towel collection dating back to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
And just so you are prepared for the next royal event... Buckingham Palace has 775 rooms.
The Gloucester CWA meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 10am in the CWA Rooms opposite Woolworths. New members are always welcome and more information can be found on the CWA Gloucester Branch Facebook page.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.