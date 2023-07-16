Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Australian Reptile Park's frog population free of chytrid fungus

July 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Aussie Ark and sister organisation the Australian Reptile Park have conducted routine swabbing of Conservation Ark's frog population and are delighted to confirm the deadly chytrid fungus is not present.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.