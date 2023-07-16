Aussie Ark and sister organisation the Australian Reptile Park have conducted routine swabbing of Conservation Ark's frog population and are delighted to confirm the deadly chytrid fungus is not present.
Conservation Ark is located at the Australian Reptile Park and specialises in the breeding and rewilding of Aussie Ark's amphibian and reptile species, which includes critically important "insurance populations" of the endangered giant barred frog and stuttering frog.
Every six months these precious animals are swabbed for chytrid fungus.
This highly contagious and deadly fungus affects the keratin in the skin, impacting the way frogs breathe and also disables the frogs' nervous system and normal movements. If untreated, it is fatal.
The fungus has had a disastrous effect worldwide, wiping out one third of amphibian species globally and causing seven extinctions in Australia alone including the iconic gastric brooding frog.
Reptile keeper Sam Herrmann conducted the swabbing efforts, which included every juvenile and adult frog in the facility.
"The reason why we test for chytrid fungus all the time is because our adult frogs - our established population - were wild-caught frogs," Mr Herrmann said.
"When they came in they did have chytrid, which was treated, and now they're all chytrid-free, so all we do is swab them so we know no chytrid has entered our facility once again."
The swab is done on the frog's underside, from knees to armpits, on hands and feet. Each sample is placed in a labelled vial and sent to a university in Sydney for testing.
"Our frogs testing negative again affirms how critically important they are as insurance populations for giant barred and stuttering frog species here at Conservation Ark - and for frogs in the wild - into the future," Mr Herrmann said.
To help Aussie Ark continue their vital conservation work with endangered amphibians at Conservation Ark, please donate now at aussieark.org.au.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.