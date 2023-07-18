Gloucester business a finalist in 2023 North Coast Tourism Awards

Local businesses from the Barrington Coast region have made a stellar impression in this year's North Coast Tourism Awards, with numerous nominations across several categories.
The North Coast Tourism Awards, renowned for recognising growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrating tourism businesses' success across the North Coast Destination Network region in NSW, has recognised the region's outstanding contribution to the sector in 2023.
Barrington Coast businesses making the finalist list include Big4 River Myall Holiday Resort (Bulahdelah), Myall River Camp (Hawks Nest), The Coastal Brewing Company (Forster), and Barrington Coast Publishing (Pacific Palms), and Great Escape Lofts (Gloucester).
Barrington Coast Publishing was nominated for Excellence in Tourism Services for Issue number five of its Explore Barrington Coast - The Home of Holidays print publication and Visitor Guide, and has been named as a finalist.
Eleanor Rattray, publisher of Barrington Coast Publishing, said that being recognised as a finalist in the awards fuels the team's pride in, and continued championing of, the region.
"This nomination is a testament to the collective spirit of our community and businesses, who have gone above and beyond to support the visitor economy," Ms Rattray said.
Digital platform ComeVisit! has been nominated as a finalist in the Excellence in Innovation category for its work promoting visitation to the MidCoast Council Region from the Visiting Friends and Relatives travel segment.
Their unique, mobile-first design solution empowered locals to invite friends and family to explore the region, generating significant economic value for the MidCoast local government area, estimated to be $310,800 to date.
"We're thrilled with the success of ComeVisit! and our collaboration with MidCoast Council. To be recognised for that success as a finalist in these awards is pretty special" said Ben Andrews, head of digital experience at ComeVisit!.
"It's rewarding to see the value our platform has brought to the region, and the way locals really jumped on board to invite their friends and family to visit."
The North Coast 2023 Tourism Awards will culminate in a gala awards dinner on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Kingscliff.
