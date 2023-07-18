Gloucester Advocate
Landholders asked to be vigilant with rock fern causing toxicity in livestock

July 18 2023 - 12:00pm
Local Land Services is urging livestock owners to be on the lookout for rock fern in their grazing paddocks, which can cause toxicity. Picture supplied.
Local Land Services is urging livestock owners to be on the lookout for rock fern in their grazing paddocks, which can cause toxicity.

Local News

