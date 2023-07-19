Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Waukivory Hall hosts night of soup and damper

July 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waukivory Hall lit up for the annual Soup and Damper night held on Saturday July 1. Photo supplied.
Waukivory Hall lit up for the annual Soup and Damper night held on Saturday July 1. Photo supplied.

Waukivory Hall was the place to be for and evening of hearty nourishment when it staged the annual Soup and Damper night on Saturday July 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.