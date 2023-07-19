Waukivory Hall was the place to be for and evening of hearty nourishment when it staged the annual Soup and Damper night on Saturday July 1.
The event, which has been running for more than 10 years, drew a crowd in excess of 70 people, including a couple visiting from Newcastle who saw a poster advertising the night and decided to drop by.
All present commented on what was a thoroughly delightful evening they experienced.
Dampers were supplied courtesy of Hebby's Bakery, and guests were spoiled for choice with a selection of over 10 different varieties of soup, including; pumpkin, tomato, spinach, zucchini, beef and vegetable, and what proved to be a very popular seafood soup.
Music was supplied by Peter Psaltis from his collection which provided a great mood, while the firepits out front of the hall created a wonderful atmosphere for socialising.
The hall was decorated with a selection of art works and botanical prints created by local artists over the past few months, further adding to the great ambience.
