Brian Moore, organiser of the Wingham leg of the 2023 Glowalman Junior Campdraft and Sporting Championships, has declared the final two days of the competition "excellent" and "absolutely fantastic".
This was despite fewer competitors returning from the three-year-long hiatus due to COVID-19 then a wash out last year, along with cost of living making it an expensive undertaking for competitors.
"It's tough economically at the moment with the cost of everything - fuel, horse feed and so forth," Brian said.
Just over 200 competitors took part in the campdraft, which began at Gloucester July 10 and 11, moved to Nabiac on July 13, and on to Wingham on Friday and Saturday.
Competitors came from all over NSW, with two coming from Western Australian on an exchange.
Keeley Moore from Wingham and Scott Kedzlie from Ebor were named as the two from NSW to go on exchange to Western Australia in November.
"It's a fantastic achievement to get selected," Brian said.
"It was a really good week of competition," he concluded.
