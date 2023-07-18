Courtney Webeck may have just won two national tennis championship titles but right now the girl from Gloucester is readying herself to take on the world.
Courtney is a member of the Australian team competing at the 2023 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games to be held in Birmingham, England from August 18 to 27.
The chalk may have barely settled since her victories in both the B2 and B3 singles events at the Australian Blind and Low Vision Championships in Melbourne last weekend, but already she is gearing up for Birmingham where Courtney will compete not only in tennis, but also in cricket.
Not that any of that fazes the 19 year-old dual-international, who is reportedly in good shape for the games.
"The prep's been really good. I've felt good playing cricket and tennis fitness-wise, to back up five days of hard tennis training and maybe 12 games of tennis in three days, I'm definitely feeling fit that way" Courtney said.
"And feeling pretty good mentally to go in there and play two sports in 10 days, which will be full on."
The Games will be held at the University of Birmingham, across the Edgbaston area and wider region. The IBSA World Games are the largest high-level international event for athletes with visual impairments, with more than 1000 competitors from more than 70 nations.
For Courtney, the prospect of representing her country evokes a great deal of pride, and with the big stage looming ever closer, it's a feeling that's becoming ever more noticeable.
"I'm pretty excited. I got my cricket and tennis uniforms this weekend and it's pretty special to wear a uniform that in cricket the likes of Ash Gardner and Ellyse Perry - they wear the same uniform - so to put that on is pretty special," Courtney said.
"The same with tennis - it's the same uniform as the likes of Ash Barty would have worn representing Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup - so once you put your uniform on for the first time it's pretty exciting and it becomes real now."
