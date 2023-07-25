After 14 years of hard work, 104.1FM Bucketts Radio is about to start broadcasting from Kia-Ora Hill.
General Communications has slated August 3 and 4 as the dates to connect the studio in the Majestic Arcade to the transmitter site on Kia-Ora Hill.
"We will soon be broadcasting in crystal clear FM stereo all around the greater Gloucester district," said Shayne Holstein, president of Gloucester Broadcasters Association.
For the past 12 months volunteers at Bucketts Radio and community members have raised more than $55,000 to be able to make the move to broadcasting from Kia-Ora Hill.
By broadcasting from Kia-Ora Hill the station will be fulfilling a requirement from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to obtain a full-time broadcast licence.
The station's broadcast reach will now rival the ABC, 2RE and The Breeze, Mr Holstein said.
In February 2022, GACCI (Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc) staged a fundraising concert and auction at the Country Club where more than $5000 was raised for the project.
The event featured entertainment from The Bowden Brothers, Hester Fraser and her House of Jazz Collective, Dan Higgins, and AJ and Charles, along with an auction.
Other organisations and individuals that have assisted Bucketts Radio in the venture are Community Broadcasting Foundation, state Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell, GACCI, Gloucester Lions and Rotary Clubs, Ian Bowen, Tom Power, Rowan Meyer, Denell Transport, Bucketts Way Electrical, Mic's All Round Fencing, Gloucester Community Shop, Barrington Signs and Trophies, Trevor Sansom and Ron Whatmore.
The station also thanked volunteers who got in and dug trenches, whipper snipped grass and were always ready to go up to the site to supervise the pouring of concrete piers; installation of the housing for the equipment and so much more.
Bucketts Radio is looking for volunteer presenters and those with skills in the areas of managing websites, social media, technical expertise, marketing, administration.
For more information call 6558 2400 or email support@buckettsradio.com.au.
