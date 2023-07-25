Gloucester Advocate
104.1FM Bucketts Radio to begin broadcasting from Kia-Ora Hill

July 26 2023 - 4:00am
Bucketts Radio transmitter site on Kia-Ora Hill. Picture supplied
After 14 years of hard work, 104.1FM Bucketts Radio is about to start broadcasting from Kia-Ora Hill.

