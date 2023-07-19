MidCoast Council has partnered with Dementia Australia in a project working work towards making the region a dementia-friendly community.
Late next month council will hold a series of workshops across the Mid Coast.
Council has extended an invitation to anyone with an interest in dementia care, including people living with dementia and their carers, dementia advocates, service providers, and local businesses, to attend a workshop.
The aim of the workshops is to kick-start a conversation about how the community can work together to improve the experience of people living with dementia.
"This is a particularly important topic for our community to discuss," MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills said.
"There are approximately 3361 people living with dementia in the Mid Coast, which is 3.4 per cent of the population, more than double the national average of 1.5 per cent," he said.
"This number is expected to increase to 5490 by 2058."
With one of the oldest populations in Australia, an important priority for the Mid Coast region is to ensure the area is a great place we can continue to enjoy as we age, Mr Mills said.
Working towards a dementia-friendly community is a health and wellbeing strategy that was prioritised by the community during the preparation of the MidCoast Ageing Strategy 2022-2026.
Dementia can also affect people in their 50s, 40s and even as early as their 30s. It is estimated more than 28,650 people nationally live with younger onset dementia. Without a major medical breakthrough, this figure is expected to increase to 42,400 people by 2058.
"Dementia affects people in a wide range of circumstances," Mr Mills said.
"It's vital that we better understand their experiences of life in our community."
Four workshops will be held in the Mid Coast during August.
Attendance at the workshops is free, but attendees are asked to book a spot online at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Get-involved/Things-to-do/Whats-on/Dementia-Australia-workshops or by calling 0491 691 842.
Morning or afternoon tea will be provided at all workshops.
Dementia Australia consumer engagement co-ordinator, Lance Dale, will be present at the workshops and will meet with dementia advocates in each area.
