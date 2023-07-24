MidCoast Council has completed minor repairs and replacements in Gloucester District Park.
Farley Gates, on Boundary Street, was revitalised, becoming an open passive space with a new hopscotch and platform bench seat. This part of the park is now a restful space where groups of friends or families can get together.
"Most outstanding among these improvements was the repair of 600 lineal metres of damaged pathway," said MidCoast Council manager strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton.
"The smoother surface will mean more community members will be able to use the path and access more of the park."
Four picnic tables, shelters and slabs have also been replaced.
Council also worked with the Neighbourhood Centre and the wider Gloucester community to undertake improvements in the Aboriginal cultural area, Minimbah Reserve. Improvements included new signage and cultural plantings.
"Gloucester District Park offers an unbeatable range of recreation opportunities in its beautiful riverside location," Ms Hatton said.
"We hope locals and visitors alike will come and enjoy some of the new and improved features in the park."
Find out more about this project at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/sporting-grounds-upgrade-program/gloucester-district-park.
Works to the park were possible due to funding obtained from the federal government through round three of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
