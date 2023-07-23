VIEW Club holds monthly meeting for July

Gloucester VIEW Club members learnt many interesting facts from the guest speaker at the luncheon meeting held on July 18.
Alison Minett from Service NSW listed many rebates that members could be eligible for and ended her very informative talk by advising interested ladies to just pick up the phone or go online to register any queries.
RELATED: Gloucester VIEW Club June report
The usual business was conducted, lucky door and raffle prizes allocated, trading table was underway and a delicious meal was served. It was great to see the ladies following the VIEW mission to foster friendship by chatting and catching up.
VIEW (Voice, Interests, Education of Women) clubs across Australia celebrated their 60th birthday in 2022 as members continue to support disadvantaged Australian children under the umbrella of The Smith Family.
The VIEW Vision:
"Women creating and leading a more inclusive Australian society."
The VIEW Mission:
"As a leading voice and valued support network for women, VIEW actively raises awareness of, and participates in, the work of The Smith Family."
Gloucester VIEW Club members support five Learning for Life students and meet monthly on the third Tuesday of each month February to December, 11am for an 11.30am start at Gloucester Country Club.
New members and interested women are always welcome to come along. The next meeting is set down for Tuesday, August 15.
For more information please contact president Vivien (0427 581 261) or secretary Judy (0401 686 699).
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.