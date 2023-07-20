Gloucester Advocate
Roadworks commence on King Sreet Gloucester

July 21 2023 - 5:30am
Road work has commenced and is expected to be completed late September, weather permitting. Picture supplied.
Work on King Street, Gloucester has commenced and is expected to be completed late September, weather permitting.

