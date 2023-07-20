Work on King Street, Gloucester has commenced and is expected to be completed late September, weather permitting.
The work includes a reconstruction of the road surface to improve safety, provide a smoother travelling surface and reduce ongoing maintenance costs.
Road users can expect partial road closures between Church Street and Barrington Street for the duration of the work.
The site crew will assist residents and business owners to access their properties at all times.
Please slow down around the roadworks and follow directions from traffic controllers.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.