Roadwork on Stroud Hill Road, Nooroo to begin soon

July 25 2023 - 12:00pm
The project is part of MidCoast Council's $100 million road program to improve MidCoast roads, which is partly funded by the NSW State Government. Photo supplied.
Work on Stroud Hill Road, Nooroo will start in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed in December, weather permitting.

