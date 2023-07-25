Work on Stroud Hill Road, Nooroo will start in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed in December, weather permitting.
The work will involve the reconstruction of the road surface, which will improve safety and provide a smoother travelling surface for road users.
Short delays may occur, with traffic reduced to one lane, as well as stop-and-go conditions at times. Drivers are advised to plan extra journey time.
This project is part of MidCoast Council's $100 million road program to improve MidCoast roads, which is partly funded by the NSW state government.
For more information, please visit: midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Our-news/News-releases/100-million-package-to-improve-roads-across-MidCoast.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.