Stroud Road Community Hall and Progress Association secures more than $13,000

July 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie with members of the Stroud Road Community Hall and Progress Association and wider community. Picture supplied.
A $13,360 federal government grant has been allocated to the Stroud Road Community Hall and Progress Association.

