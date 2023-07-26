Gloucester Advocate
Home/Comment

Letter: 'No' vote re-endorses refusal to acknowledge First Nations people

Updated July 26 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letter: 'No' vote re-endorses refusal to acknowledge First Nations people
Letter: 'No' vote re-endorses refusal to acknowledge First Nations people

Congratulations to MidCoast councillors Dheera Smith and Jeremy Miller for bravely supporting the Uluru Statement. The level of trolling and aggression towards supporters of the Voice seems out of proportion to the modesty of the proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.