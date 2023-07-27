Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Environmental Group explore Barrington Tops

By Tibor Kovats
July 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Members of Gloucester Environment Group noticed the impact feral horses, pigs, and invasive plants were having on the park. Photo supplied.
Due to the lower rainfall this year, Gloucester Environment Group walkers have enjoyed monthly walks every month in 2023.

