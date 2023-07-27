Gloucester Advocate
Our History

Lavina Murray was a member of Stroud Shire Council from 1951-56.

July 27 2023 - 6:00pm
Lavina Murray's grand-daughter, Robyn Metcalfe of Tuncurry has been gifted a portrait of her grandmother by MidCoast Council. Picture supplied.
A portrait of one of the state's first female councillors has been reunited with family members.

Local News

