Gloucester Garden Club met at the Uniting Church Hall on Wednesday where we very much enjoyed a slide presentation and talk by our guest speaker, Mr George Hoad, past coordinator of the garden clubs in our zone.
George spent time during May this year in the UK and France, including being in London for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. London was looking its very best with all the special decorations and the various parks and gardens were a riot of colour.
From London George travelled to the Cotswolds area in the UK where he visited the magnificent gardens at Highgrove House and Hidcote Manor and enjoyed the Royal Horticultural Society's Spring Festival at Malvern with its stunning displays of tulips and rare primula.
He then went off to France and to the area around Nice in the French Riviera where he saw several more breathtaking gardens. Back then to UK to the Derbyshire area where he enjoyed Chatsworth House with its absolutely magnificent Capability Brown influenced extensive gardens, including the beautiful bluebell woods and the Great Cascade.
Biddulph Grange in Staffordshire was a very quirky garden in that area and has the oldest stumpery garden in the UK. Away then to quaint Winchelsea village, which is a village festooned in roses, and Pashley Manor gardens featuring gorgeous rhododendrons.
The world renown Sissinghurst and Great Dixter were the last gardens he visited and, true to form, both provided a particularly spectacular end to his visit to the United Kingdom and France.
George finished his presentation to Garden Club with a few of his favourite songs! We thanked him for once again coming to one of our meetings.
The flower competition saw three equal first winners. They were Sharyn Blanch with a pink camellia, Tessa Searle with an arum lily and Anne Williamson with a white camellia. Peter Hazell's near perfect cauliflower won first place in the fruit and vege competition, second was David Marston's very healthy cos lettuce followed by Anne Williamson's unusual blood orange in third place.
Members who have ordered and prepaid for bags of sheep poo from Walcha are advised that they are now ready for collection - details from Robyn Henderson.
Some events coming up are the Gardens Clubs of Australia Zone Conference in Toronto where a one day pass is available for Friday, September 15 for $40; the Kariong Garden Fair is being held on September 16 and the Hannam Vale Open Gardens will be held on October 22 with a $10 entry ticket covering entry to all the gardens.
The August meeting of Gloucester Garden Club will be held on August 23 near the wisteria covered pergola in the Pioneer Memorial Gardens across from the swimming pool in Gloucester Park.
Ian from Parks and Gardens will be our guest speaker and the meeting will feature the planting of a sessile oak, which is our contribution to the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee.
This rare variety of oak was a favourite with the British Royal family and was especially ordered and delivered from Western Australia. Please bring a chair, a hat, a mug, morning tea goodies if possible, competition entries, trading table contributions and, since there is no power available at the site, some thermos flasks of hot water would be helpful.
Members, friends and visitors are invited to join us in the park on August 23 from 10am.
