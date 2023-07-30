Council continues to push forward for a sustainable future

During the 2022-23 financial year, MidCoast Council has undertaken a number of important projects that have improved the sustainability of its operations.
The projects align with a Climate Change Strategy that was adopted in June 2021 and contributes towards council's net-zero emission and renewable energy targets.
Implementation of all short and medium-term energy efficiency and renewable energy actions recommended in the strategy has been estimated to cost $6.3 million, with expected annual cost savings of more than $1 million and a payback period of six years, senior sustainability and climate change officer, Zac Aliberti reported to councillors earlier this week during the July monthly ordinary meeting.
"As energy prices have increased significantly over the past 12 months due to global energy market instability, the payback on these short and medium term projects has shortened from the original estimates, making timely implementations even more advantageous."
Recently appointed to the role, Mr Ailberti planned to develop a financial plan or model for achieving net zero emissions in collaboration with the finance team.
"One funding option is to set up a Revolving Energy Fund (REF), which is an internal fund that provides financing to implement energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainability projects that generate cost savings," he said.
"These savings are tracked and used to replenish the fund for the next round of investments, thus establishing a sustainable funding cycle while cutting operating costs and reducing the environmental impact of an organisation.
"The seed capital for the REF may be able to be sourced from solar PPA savings.
The advantage of having a REF is that it cements council's commitment to its targets and provides a tangible vehicle to achieve them."
Jeremy Miller described Mr Ailberti's report as "exciting".
"There are very exciting projects happening, some that have already happened like l02kW of rooftop solar across four water sites, new solar and battery systems at two waste management facilities, Gloucester waste facility is off-grid - it used to be run by a diesel generator, and now it is being run by the sun, which is great," Cr Miller said.
"Council has two new Kia fully electric vehicles, with a third one of the way, and I had the privilege of driving one of them to Parkes and back to attend the water conference," he said.
"We're looking at landfill methane capture, we are at tender design stage at this and council was awarded bronze recognition in NSW sustainability event.
"And, 80 per cent of street lighting has now been retrofitted with efficient LED lighting.
"In the full report there are some really exciting projects in the pipeline that I look forward to talking about at future meetings."
Mayor, Claire Pontin said there had been much going on behind the scenes.
"It doesn't just document what we have done but it opens up quite a few opportunities for the future which we obviously need to peruse." Cr Pontin said.
Cr Pontin said MidCoast Council had joined fellow Hunter-based councils in a regional partnership with the Cities Power Partnerships (CPP) to secure funding for climate initiatives.
