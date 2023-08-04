Calling all gravel cyclists: It's time to get dirty!
The Dirty Detour adventure gravel cycling event is scheduled for Saturday, August 12 and off road cyclists of all fitness and competitive levels are welcome to come along for a fun day of off-road cycling.
Staged in the pristine Monkerai Valley located in the foothills of the world heritage listed Barrington Tops, the 2023 event will be the second running of the Dirty Detour following a string of cancellations due to COVID and weather interruptions.
Organisers are hoping to build on the success of the event's inaugural staging last year, and are quick to point out that the detour is a participation event - not a race.
"We're heavily focused on the ride being inclusive and having different options for different abilities, not just the ride, but also the after-party atmosphere in regards to additional activities," race organiser, Hayden Bird said.
The event is structured to provide three different courses allowing riders to choose between the 20, 50 or 90 kilometre course options as appropriate to their ability and level of fitness.
The courses range from fun to challenging, depending on whether competitors are wanting to quietly cruise along enjoying the natural beauty of the region, or push themselves through challenging hill climbs followed by white-knuckle descents.
It's a participation event and draws in a different crowd - we don't tend to get the lycra-wearing-racey guys- Dirty Detour organiser, Hayden Bird
Base camp for the event is the 300 hectare (750 acre) Riverwood Downs property located on the Upper Karuah River between Gloucester and Stroud. The site offers various accommodation options and is the site for the ride's after-party.
The sport of gravel cycling is experiencing something of a boom, with mountain biking evolving into a more extreme and specialised form of cycling, allowing space for a hybrid of road cycling adapted to unsealed roads.
As with road bikes, gravel bikes generally utilise a drop-bar design with wheels and tyres suitable for all types of terrain. The sport itself encompasses everything from low key social rides to demanding off-road endurance events. In short, there's something for everyone.
"We're getting everybody from 12 year-olds right through to 70 and 80-year-olds, and the event is eBike friendly as well," Hayden said.
For more information go to dirtydetour.com.au/ or email info@dirtydetour.com.au
