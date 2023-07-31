Those generous folks at the Gloucester Community Shop have been at it again, this time donating $2000 to the Gloucester Rural Fire Brigade (RFS) to upgrade security cameras at the fire station.
The donation will provide additional security for the station, its equipment and possessions belonging to the crew when they receive a call-out and must respond immediately.
This lessens the burden for the volunteers giving their time to the community, and according to brigade captain, Kevin Adams, provides a practical way of protecting the site.
"When we get a call out at nighttime, we don't always have time to close the front and guide out on the road, and we just thought that having those cameras there we know what's going on in the car park when we're not there," Kevin said.
The donation to the RFS is just another in a long line of charitable acts the community shop has provided for groups and individuals in the region.
Since 2019 the shop has donated more than $200,000 to worthy causes, with donations for this year already at $40,000.
Those who have benefited include Gloucester public and high schools, sporting groups such as netball, athletics, soccer, swimming and hockey associations, Rotary exchange students, NAIDOC Day, prostate and breast cancer groups, Bucketts Radio and Black Dog Ride, just to name a few.
All the money is raised by selling donated goods at low prices through the shop.
Donations are administered following a written submission from the applicant which is then discussed by the community shop committee. The RFS donation was one the committee was happy to approve, given the essential work done the brigade in protecting the community.
"They're important because we're isolated and the work they do, helping out when there's fires, floods and what have you, they're just so important to the town," community shop volunteer, Di Relf said.
The Gloucester Community Shop is a non-profit organisation, raising money for the community through its Op Shop at 41 King Street. For more information, contact Di Relf on 0439 937 936
