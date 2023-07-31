Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester RFS station benefit from Community Shop donation

By Rick Kernick
Updated August 1 2023 - 11:00am, first published July 31 2023 - 12:00pm
Gloucester RFS brigade received $2000 from the Community Shop for security camera's at their station. Photo supplied.
Those generous folks at the Gloucester Community Shop have been at it again, this time donating $2000 to the Gloucester Rural Fire Brigade (RFS) to upgrade security cameras at the fire station.

