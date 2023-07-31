As the second half started the warm weather was taking its toll on the bigger Terrace forwards and gave Gloucester's more mobile pack some room to move. It wasn't long before crafty halfback Chris Morris was over to narrow the gap to 18-10. Another bit of French magic saw Rhys over for his second and with the conversion Gloucester only trailed by two points. Raymond Terrace lifted and nearly claimed one of the own but the defence was holding strong. Kurtis Tuilewa was having a blinder and a strong run from him coming deep out of his own territory led to Ryan Egge scoring for Gloucester to take the lead 20-18.

