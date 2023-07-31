GLOUCESTER fought hard in the second half to down Raymond Terrace in the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League Battle of the Magpies at Raymond Terrace.
In the first half of this season the Magpies went into every halftime leading, but as was the case on Saturday and on every occasion in the second round, the side was down at halftime but found a way to win. The game started with plenty of mistakes from both sides. Raymond Terrace's forwards were a much bigger pack than the Gloucester lads, but the Magpies contained them in the early stages.
War horses Riley Collins and Scott Wratten were missing due to injury and illness respectively and Mr Fix It, Jarrod Hepburn was away so the bench was a little light on. The Maggies were first on the board with fullback Rhys French scoring but unable to convert to make it 4-0. That's where things went a little south for Gloucester.
Mistakes and penalties went against them giving Raymond Terrace plenty of ball and while Darcy Allardice, Rowan Everett, Craig Murray and Kurtis Tuilewa were strong in defence, it wasn`t long before The Terrace were in to score a converted try to take the lead 6-4.
The Magpies just couldn't get in the groove and two more converted tries had the halftime score at 18-4 and a massive upset was on the cards.
As the second half started the warm weather was taking its toll on the bigger Terrace forwards and gave Gloucester's more mobile pack some room to move. It wasn't long before crafty halfback Chris Morris was over to narrow the gap to 18-10. Another bit of French magic saw Rhys over for his second and with the conversion Gloucester only trailed by two points. Raymond Terrace lifted and nearly claimed one of the own but the defence was holding strong. Kurtis Tuilewa was having a blinder and a strong run from him coming deep out of his own territory led to Ryan Egge scoring for Gloucester to take the lead 20-18.
Raymond Terrace didn't give in and a mistake by Gloucester saw them pepper the line only to be held up. Working the ball upfield Rhys French put a little chip through and regained to find his brother in support to plant the ball down out wide.
