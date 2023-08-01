THERE was but one stableford point separating the five leading golfers across the field in the individual stableford played at Gloucester.
There was a good sized field and the day was just typical of winter golf. Coolish early and late and yet comfortably warm for the majority of the day.
The event was sponsored by Avon Valley Meats and the winner in A-grade with the top score across the field was Nathan McInnes who scored 37 points. Runner up in the grade was Chris Murray with 36 on a count back. In B-grade Brian Osborne, 36, turned in the top score and Brendon Murray was runner up a distant 31 points.
It was tight again in C-grade with the win going to Kev Arney with 36 points just one ahead of runner up Bill Murray on 35 points.
Balls were won by Nathan McInnes 37, Chris Murray, Paul Blanch, Brian Osborne and Kev Arney 36, Bill Murray, Ben Veitch 35 and Andrew Badham 33.
Nearest-to-the pins were won at the 4th and 13th holes by Wayne Maddalena in A grade after finishing 396cm from home; there was not a B or C-grader in sight.
At the 6th and 15th holes the trophies went to Chris Murray in A-grade who finished a close 125cm from the hole and to Steve Burns, 400cm, and Jeff Graham, 351cm in B and C-grades respectively.
The long drives at the 8th and 17th holes were won by Paul Blanch in A-grade, Brian Osborne in B-grade and Andrew Badham in C-grade.
The winner of the Super Sevens was Bill Murray whose 17 points needed a count back to separate him from the top ball winner who just happened to be Bill Murray 17; Phil Paterson and Peter Markey were next on 16 apiece and they were followed by Dave Mann, Graeme Marsh and Chris Steele each scoring 15 points.
Next Saturday the Arkwood family will sponsor the August Monthly Medal, an individual stroke event with the medal awarded to the top net score across the field as well as net and gross winners in each grade.
The following Saturday and Sunday the Gloucester club are the proud sponsors of the annual Gloucester Midwinter Open, an event with an individual stableford played on each day.
Meanwhile, Golf NSW will take three important state amateur championships to Tamworth for the first time in 2024 after securing a partnership agreement with Tamworth Regional Council. Heading to the area are the 2024 NSW men's and women's senior amateur, the 2025 SRIXON mid-amateur and, in 2026, the time-honoured NSW Country Championship.
Tamworth Region mayor Russell Webb was thrilled to announce the partnership, which should boost the region's visitor economy and highlight the area's sports tourism potential.
