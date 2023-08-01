The skies surrounding Gloucester have seen more than activity than usual this week with the staging of the annual Ridge and Wave Soaring Camp.
Held at the Gloucester Aero Club, the event has been drawing glider pilots and enthusiasts for nearly 40 years, albeit with the past two stagings cancelled due to heavy rain and before that, COVID.
This year's event has been fully subscribed with a maximum of 12 aircraft and about 30 pilots from gliding clubs around the state, their presence injecting thousands of dollars to the local economy.
The unique topography of the area makes Gloucester a sought-after location for gliding, with westerly winds flowing across the Avon Valley and rising over the Mogranis providing lift for the aircraft.
And of course the natural beauty of the area makes the area something special, according to glider pilot, David Bloomfield.
"The scenery from up there, especially in the afternoons with the lovely setting sun, you feel that you are doing something quite unique," David said.
"It's a romantic thing; there's no engine noise, there's no connection with our mechanical world, we're up there literally with the birds."
The Soaring Camp runs daily at the Gloucester Aero Club from 11am until Sunday August 6.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.