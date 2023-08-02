Gloucester Advocate
Local Government Week is a chance to learn and win

August 2 2023 - 12:00pm
MidCoast Council manages 82 playgrounds and around 3000 hectares of parks and open space such as Gloucester District Park. File picture.
MidCoast Council is celebrating Local Government Week by creating opportunities to learn and win in a community-wide quiz competition.

