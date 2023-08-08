Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester High School enters Parli-Flicks short film competition

RK
By Rick Kernick
August 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of aspiring auteurs from Gloucester High School have sprung into "action!", using their skills and imagination to create a mini-movie for this year's Parli-Flicks short film competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.