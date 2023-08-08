A group of aspiring auteurs from Gloucester High School have sprung into "action!", using their skills and imagination to create a mini-movie for this year's Parli-Flicks short film competition.
About 20 Year 9 students are involved in the project, which entails creating a one minute film based on the premise of whether the voting age should be lowered.
The students have been divided into five working groups for the project and according to Gloucester High drama teacher, Renee Berger, they are bubbling with enthusiasm at the prospect of their digital creations.
"We've got some motivation from the kids to use a different skill, that's to say, working on camera," Renee said.
"We've just finished our school musical, which a lot of the kids have been involved in, so it's just a different sort of media for them to experiment with."
The competition is a State government initiative sponsored by Australasian Study of Parliament Group (ASPG) and the NSW Parliamentary Education and Engagement.
It is open to Year 7 to 12 students in NSW with entries divided into categories of Best Regional, Best Metropolitan, Best Junior Secondary (Years 7 - 9), and Best Senior Secondary (Years 10 - 12).
The finalists will be invited to an awards night at the Parliament of NSW in Sydney, where the overall winner will be announced. Regional finalists will be provided with travel and accommodation assistance while the overall winning entry will receive a $250 prize.
In what might come as a surprise to some, the students' work has primarily reflected an attitude against lowering the voting age. Utilising their youthful creativity, they have created dramatic scenarios illustrating potential pitfalls associated with proposal.
"I think it's interesting to note that they don't think they are mature enough yet to be able to take on such a responsibility, and they see it as a serious responsibility," Renee said.
With the project still in developmental stages, any suggestions of movie franchising and Hollywood red carpets are yet to be discussed.
