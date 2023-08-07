Gloucester Rural Fire Service (RFS) Brigade is in better shape these days thanks to the category 1 tanker that's the centrepiece of their firefighting arsenal.
About eight weeks since taking possession of the truck and with six call-outs attended, brigade captain Kevin Adams says the new truck is already proving its value.
"It makes us that more efficient, it's not funny."
The state of the art Isuzu vehicle provides greater accessibility in off-road conditions, the latest safety equipment, high volume pumps and with a water carrying capacity of 3500 litres, has more than double the storage of their previous vehicle.
Currently the brigade has 14 active members with another three about to begin training.
While the new truck is a significant boost to the brigade's effectiveness, they are always on the lookout for new members, sspecially given what is being forecast as a possibly volatile fire season approaching.
There's that much volatile material around, we are going to have a big season- Gloucester RFS captain, Kevin Adams
NSW experienced exceptionally wet conditions throughout 2022, to the extend where the state-averaged annual total rainfall was the second-highest on record (since 1900). A result of of the higher than average rainfall has been a vast accumulation of flammable material.
With this material now drying out there exists a situation indicating a significant likelihood the coming fire season will be severe.
"It's going to get hectic I think. Around the district there's that much volatile material around, we are going to have a big season," Kevin Adams said.
It is a view shared by senior deputy captain, Jason Slade, who also sees the build up of dry vegetation as posing a significant challenge for the brigade.
"The years of wet that we've had just built the fuel up, and having a dry winter this year and with a couple of frosts we've had, it's just dried everything right out.
"We went to a job a couple of months ago in the middle of the night and this place had grass taller than our truck - it was like being on safari in Africa."
