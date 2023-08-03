The Gloucester Public School rugby league team travelled to Baddeley Park, Cessnock to play the final two rounds of the Hunter Rugby League knockout.
The team played fantastically well right across the park, tackling well and scoring some great team tries.
In their first match they played Thornton Public School in what was a tough game with Gloucester running out the eventual winners and making it to the Hunter final of the Classic Shield.
Gloucester played Valentine Public School in the final.
Despite going down against a strong Valentine outfit, Gloucester played with plenty of heart and effort.
A special mention goes to Emily Clarke who was player of the final.
Rugby league is a new sport for Gloucester Public School so congratulations to our team who played with experience beyond their age.
Thank you to Coach Mr Kemp and a big thank you to all parents for transport and support.
