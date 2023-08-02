Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare celebrating National Landcare Week

August 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landcare is celebrating National Landcare Week with community tree planting and a celebratory lunch. Picture Shutterstock
Landcare is celebrating National Landcare Week with community tree planting and a celebratory lunch. Picture Shutterstock

Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare and its member networks are inviting the community community to help them celebrate the upcoming National Landcare Week with a tree planting and catered late lunch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.