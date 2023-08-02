Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare and its member networks are inviting the community community to help them celebrate the upcoming National Landcare Week with a tree planting and catered late lunch.
This event, on August 11, is to recognise all volunteers, members and supportive community members of the area, as well as our national resource management partners, for their contributions to their collective successes over the last four years.
As we celebrate the completion of the 2019-2023 Landcare Support Program, we also look forward to all to come over the next four years with the announcement of the record breaking $59 million commitment from NSW Labour for Landcare over the next four years," a spokesperson for Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare said.
"There has never been a more exciting time to get involved!'
Join Landcare for a community tree planting at Nabiac from 12.30-1.30pm, followed by late lunch, celebration from 2-5pm, and a produce swap.
"We will share some highlights, updates on the new program and hopefully make some new connections across the region."
Addresses will be provided close to the date. RSVP to ensure you receive updates at eventbrite.
