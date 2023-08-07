Following the completion of a draft flood study for Bulahdelah, the document has been placed on exhibition for 25 working days.
During this period, which will extend to Thursday, September 7, MidCoast Council will hold a public information session between 3-6pm on Thursday, August 17 at Bulahdelah Memorial Hall.
The review provides a detailed flooding assessment of Bulahdelah and the surrounding local catchment with a view to improve understanding of flood behaviour and impacts, and better inform management of flood risk in the study area.
The study also provides a sound technical basis for further flood risk management investigation in the area when the floodplain risk management study and plan is developed immediately following the adoption of this report.
Undertaken by Manly Hydraulics Laboratory (MHL), in accordance with NSW Government's Flood Prone Land Policy and Floodplain Development Manual 2005, stud study area includes Bulahdelah and the immediate areas adjacent including Frys Creek and surrounding rural lands.
The flood study review has been completed to provide a detailed flooding assessment of Bulahdelah and the surrounding local catchment, coastal flooding and drainage team leader, Evan Vale reported.
"The objective of this study is to improve understanding of flood behaviour and impacts, and better inform management of flood risk in the study area," Mr Vale said.
"The study also provides a sound technical basis for further flood risk management investigation in the area when the floodplain risk management study and plan is developed immediately following the adoption of this report.
:Flood behaviour and the consequences of flooding within the study area for the range of flood scenarios were assessed using a comprehensive and calibrated flood model.
"The 2021 flood was used as a calibration event and the study also considers both local overland flow flooding related to stormwater type events and the larger riverine flooding events related to flooding originating from the Myall River.
"In this regard this study is quite unique in NSW and is viewed as a benchmark for similar studies."
Mr Vale said the Bulahdelah member of the MidCoast Council Floodplain Management Advisory Community had been involved in the development of the study and had provide photos and had review the report closely.
