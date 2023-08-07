GLOUCESTER staked a claim for the Lower North Coast Rugby Union women's 10s premiership with a 15-12 win over arch rivals Manning Ratz in the game played at Old Bar.
The Cockies are renowned as a side that likes to spin the ball wide to give their fast outside backs room. However, the forwards stood up to the vaunted Ratz pack in what was a tough game.
"I think Gloucester were hungrier,'' Lower North Coast director Steve Rees said.
Hannah Yates was outstanding for the Cockies as was Bridie Maloney.
Talisha Goolagong, Natalie Watson and Kiralee Ridgeway for the pick for the Ratz.
These two sides have dominated the competition and will meet again in a fortnight in the major semi-final at Wauchope. It seems inevitable that they'll clash in the grand final on September 2.
Despite the loss it's understood the Ratz would still be favoured to claim the minor premiership. The Ratz will tackle Wauchope Thunder at Wauchope on Saturday while Gloucester heads to Tuncurry to play the Dolphins.
