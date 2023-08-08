GLOUCESTER finish the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League season-proper on Saturday with the final round clash against competition leaders Clarence Town at Gloucester.
This will also be Old Boys day. The Magpies will finish fifth regardless of the outcome of this game, with the semi-finals starting the following weekend.
Gloucester coach Anthony 'Rambo" Allardice expects to again be down on players this weekend.
"It's not ideal, especially against Clarence Town, because they're a good side,'' he said.
The Magpies went down to third placed Tea Gardens 28-10 in the penultimate round last Saturday.
"We played good footy, but we just didn't have the numbers,'' he said.
"Two blokes pulled out not long before the kickoff and we went from having a really good bench to having two on the bench. Then we got a few injuries in the game and we just ran out of numbers big time.''
Despite this Gloucester put first points on the board. However, Tea Gardens hit back and led 18-10 at the break.
"We did make some silly mistakes to let them back in,'' Allardice said.
"We dropped the ball, kicked out on the full twice, they all add up. But I can't fault the boys, they all put in.''
Allardice said utility player Kurtis Tuilewa was outstanding while front rowers Travis Johnson and Kyle Predebon worked hard as did lock Riley Collins. Five-eighth and captain Darcy Allardice was solid.
He admits Clarence Town will be a big test for the Magpies. Clarence Town will finish minor premiers and go into Saturday's match three points clear of the field.
It's unlikely Gloucester can finish higher than fifth spot. They'd have to beat Clarence Town and rely on Aberglasslyn upsetting Paterson to claim fourth. Aberglasslyn is in last spot and has yet to win a game this season.
Allardice expects the Magpies to be closer to full strength for the semi-finals.
"We'll put in a good effort this weekend and then start preparing for the finals,'' he said.
Saturday's game starts at 2.30. Last Saturday was the final round of junior league.
