MidCoast Council has adopted its first economic development strategy

By Staff Reporters
August 8 2023 - 6:00pm
Mayor, Claire Pontin says the new strategy will help to drive local economic growth, a key to improving the future for local communities. Picture Simon Gould.
After widespread community consultation spanning the last six months, MidCoast Council has adopted its first economic development strategy.

