Gloucester under eights rugby league side received a taste of big time footy when they competed at the recent Group 3 Junior Rugby League mini gala day in Taree.
Held at the Taree Recreation Grounds on Sunday August 6, the mini-Magpies faced wet conditions but remained full of fire throughout the day.
Even concerns about fielding a full side were put to rest with half of the team arriving just 10 minutes before kickoff of their first game.
In their opening game Gloucester went down to Wauchope 4-2, though they bounced back in their second game beating Lake Cathie 3-1.
Their third game resulted in a forfeit from Camden Haven, however Gloucester were able to enjoy a run with an improvised game of 5 against 5 game playing against their teammates.
The gala day was a chance for the Gloucester team to play against sides they wouldn't normally come up against, adding to the experience of the day.
According to coach Chantell Franks, the players had a great time and are keen for more when next season rolls around.
"They loved it. They were so happy to get their wins - we'd gone all of our regular competition without any wins at all," Chantell said.
With rugby league making a comeback in Gloucester, hopefully the club can retain some momentum leading into next year and field teams in all age groups.
"There's quite a few kids who want to stick with it and get right into their footy, but we can't do that unless there's the numbers of kids and parents to support and all of our sponsors to help out," Chantell said.
