Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester under 8's at mini gala day in Taree

By Rick Kernick
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dale Galvin, Chantell Franks, Isaac Phulsebosh, Josh Compton, Mathew Plater, Oscar Castle, Eli Fenning, Baxter Sansom, Jacob Grant, Dallas Hennessey, Aaron Castles and Kade Galvin
Dale Galvin, Chantell Franks, Isaac Phulsebosh, Josh Compton, Mathew Plater, Oscar Castle, Eli Fenning, Baxter Sansom, Jacob Grant, Dallas Hennessey, Aaron Castles and Kade Galvin

Gloucester under eights rugby league side received a taste of big time footy when they competed at the recent Group 3 Junior Rugby League mini gala day in Taree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.