2023 marks 50 years since the end of Vietnam War

By Rick Kernick
August 14 2023 - 12:00pm
Gloucester RSL Sub-Branch invites all to attend the ceremony at the Gloucester Memorial Clocktower at 11.00am on August 18. File photo.
It may have been one of the most controversial and unpopular wars of the twentieth century, but Gloucester RSL Sub-branch is determined to pay respect to all who served during the Vietnam War.

