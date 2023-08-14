It may have been one of the most controversial and unpopular wars of the twentieth century, but Gloucester RSL Sub-branch is determined to pay respect to all who served during the Vietnam War.
With 2023 marking 50 years since the official end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War, a service commemorating the anniversary will be held at the Gloucester Memorial Clock Tower on the morning of August 18, commencing at 11am.
August 18 is Vietnam Veterans Day, the date marking the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, perhaps the most significant battle involving Australian personnel fought during the Vietnam War.
The name has become synonymous with Australia's military engagement during the war, taking its place alongside Fromelles, Tobruk, El Alamein and Gallipoli as a significant site within the chronicles of Australian war history.
On August 18, 1966, in a rubber plantation near the village of Long Tan, Delta Company, 6th Battalion Royal Australian Regiment faced a force of some 2000 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops. The battle was fought in wet and muddy conditions during a heavy tropical downpour.
By the end of the day, 17 Australians had been killed in action and 25 were wounded, one of whom died a few days later. This was the largest number of casualties in a single operation since the Australian Task Force had established its base at nearby Nui Dat the previous April.
Some 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam, which was the longest conflict Australia was involved in during the 20th Century. More than 3000 Australians were wounded and 523 lost their lives during the Vietnam War.
Despite the hardships endured by service personnel during the conflict, public opinion at home grew increasingly against Australia's involvement in the war, and with it, frequent condemnation of those who served.
It was not until 1987 that veterans were given a Welcome Home Parade in Sydney, providing public recognition of the bravery and sacrifice of those who had served.
Gloucester RSL Sub-branch invites all to attend the ceremony at the Gloucester Memorial Clock Tower at 11am on August 18.
