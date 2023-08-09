A united local front doing their bit for Homelessness Week 2023

Homelessness may be on the rise but a wave of local support is committed to meeting the problem head on.
August 7-13 is National Homelessness Week and to mark the initiative several welfare agencies, community groups, and public sector representatives gathered in Gloucester to exchange ideas and compare resources for how to best combat the problem.
Gathering at the Roundabout Inn on Monday August 8, delegates from organisations Samaritans, Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group, Home in Place, Gloucester CWA, Community Outreach and others compared notes, discussed options, and cemented relationships to aid in assisting homeless people within the region.
According to Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group connections program officer, Amber Galvin, the meeting brought about productive exchanges designed to help those in need access vital services.
"It was an information session where we invited people from the school environments, people from churches, people who actually might have to deal with families who are homeless, so they had some idea of what direction to point them in," Amber said.
Based on on the 2021 census data there are more than 122,000 homeless people in Australia. This represented an increase of 5.2 per cent from the 2016 census.
These statistics may surprise some, due in part to a changing perception of what it means to be homeless. The traditional view of a destitute person sleeping on a park bench is only a part of the homelessness issue, with many who are simply unable to afford rental properties, forced into situations ranging from "couch surfing" to sleeping in cars.
One offshoot from the COVID pandemic was the transition for many people to working from home, thus enabling them to move away from major urban centres to desirable regional locations without losing their jobs. The net result has been an increase in local housing prices combined with a drop in availability.
"People are moving up here from Sydney and wherever else, buying the houses and it's just not leaving houses for the longer term residents and making it unaffordable," Amber said.
For further information contact Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group, phone 02 6558 2454.
