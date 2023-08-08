4 of the most challenging indoor plants to care for

Whereas some house plants thrive with a minimum care, others present owners with a challenge. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

House plants make for terrific additions to your home decor. They're visually appealing, they lend the air of your home an added freshness, and, when you succeed in bringing them up right, they leave you with a sense of pride and accomplishment. But therein lies the problem we're here to address: not all indoor plants are a walk in the park.

Whereas some house plants can thrive with a minimum of attention and care, others present owners with a significant challenge. A few are so finicky that, absent perfect conditions, their chances of survival are very low.

A lot of people learn this the hard way. They go out and get themselves a plant that catches their eye, only to find that they lack the knowledge and experience to keep it alive. This can have the effect of discouraging people from acquiring more plants in the future, which is a pity because plants really can add a measure of joy and contentment to your life.

The plants listed below are among the most challenging to care for, and should only be chosen if you're prepared to spend time and energy giving them the TLC they require. If you are prepared to do that, you will find that it's well worth your efforts. And keep these difficulties in mind if you intend to send one of these plants as a gift, e.g. via courier Sydney to Melbourne.

Boston fern

The Boston fern, or sword fern, is native to the Americas and grows in many regions around the world. Despite its fussiness, it is a popular house plant. Its delicate, ruffled appearance certainly has much to do with this.

The Boston fern needs a lot of indirect light, although too much sunlight will scorch its fronds. Place it next to an east-facing window and rotate it regularly. Better yet, put it on your porch or deck so that it gets light in the morning and shade in the afternoon.

The soil should be loamy with peat. Good drainage is a must, as the roots of the Boston fern can easily rot, causing the plant to die. Keep the soil moist and take care not to water-log it. Don't let the soil dry out as this will have a rapid and negative effect on the plant's foliage.

Temperature is also important. Boston ferns cannot grow in very hot or very cold temperatures, nor can it grow in low humidity.

Moth orchid

Orchids are lovely, and the moth orchid is certainly no exception. Its stalks grow tall and erect (sometimes they need support), with stems that produce flowers of various shades and hues. Moth orchids need more than 10 hours of bright light every day, which can be difficult to achieve indoors. Indeed, it may be necessary to use a grow light at times.

Overwatering a moth orchid is a sure way to kill it. Pay close attention to the moisture level of your soil (a mixed soil designed for orchids is best). It needs to be moist but not soggy. Don't wait until it's bone dry to give it a drink.

Croton

Croton is a diverse plant whose vivid and wide-ranging coloured foliage account for its popularity as a house plant. Its leaves come in hundreds of varieties. To succeed in growing a croton plant indoors, you have to do your best to approximate its natural outdoor growing conditions, which can be tricky.

Croton plants like filtered sunlight as well as bright indirect light. Direct sunlight can damage the leaves, while too little light will cause the leaves to turn green and lose their characteristic vibrancy.

Keep the soil moist, one inch of water per week will usually suffice and watch out for wilting leaves. If you notice wilting, check the moisture level of the soil with your finger. If the first inch or so feels dry, add more water.

The most important variable to consider when growing croton plants is temperature. Don't allow the temperature to drop below 15°C for extended periods of time, or your plants leaves will begin to drop off. Keep croton plants away from air conditioning units and any drafty areas of the house.

Humidity is also important. A humidity level of less than 40 percent can result in your croton plant losing leaves. You may find it necessary to order a humidifier and have it delivered by courier Sydney.

Note that coton is toxic to people, dogs, and cats.

Fiddle-leaf fig

The Ficus lyrata, or fiddle-leaf fig, is a tree which, indoors, grows to be about three metres tall-so make sure you give it enough space. Its broad leaves are a lush green with conspicuous veins. Fiddle-leaf figs are native to tropical regions of Africa.

In terms of lighting, the fiddle-leaf fig prefer lots of indirect sunlight. Too much direct sunlight can result in scorching, while too much shade will stunt the tree's growth. It's necessary to rotate your fiddle-leaf fig on a regular basis to ensure it receives equal light on all sides.

Avoid placing it near air conditioners or heating vents, as it cannot tolerate extreme temperature variation. The humidity should be moderate, no more than 60 or 70 per cent, and no less than 30 per cent.

The fiddle-fig leaf needs moderate watering and is prone to root rot which is often fatal. Keep the soil moist, not sodden, and re-water whenever the top inch of soil feels dry.